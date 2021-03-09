Sample ballots, registration, and info for April 6 elections

Pottawatomie County Election Board

Voter registration deadline approaches

Friday, March 12 will be the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 6 Board of Education and Municipality General Election, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said.

Stover said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the county election board or postmarked no later than midnight, March 12. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the April 6 election.

Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Stover said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the county election board secretary in order to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Pottawatomie County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections in Pottawatomie County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application. Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the state election board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.

Deadline to request absentee ballot approaches

Voters in Pottawatomie County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the April 6 Board of Education and Municipality General Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said.

Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board office located at 14101 Acme Road Shawnee.

Stover reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by mail to the county election board.

“With some exceptions, all absentee ballots must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted,” Stover said.

Voters exempt from having a ballot notarized include those who are physically incapacitated, those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone, and voters confined to nursing homes. Those voters may opt to have their ballot witnessed by two people.

Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact Voting Service Officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any United States military installation or United States Embassy or Consulate. Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

Those who need to complete a new voter registration application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov. All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the county election board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Sample ballots available for April 6 election

Sample ballots are now available for the April 6th election.

Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Pottawatomie County Election Board during normal business hours.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover reminded voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.

“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election. We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls” she said.

Stover said sample ballots will also be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day, so voters can review them before casting their votes.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 14101 Acme Road Shawnee and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. For questions, please contact the election board at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.