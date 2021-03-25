March 30 deadline approaches to request absentee ballots

The Shawnee News-Star

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the county election board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email," she said.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the county election board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Stover reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the county election board will be asked to provide proof of identity.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the county election board at 4050273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 14101 Acme Road Shawnee and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.