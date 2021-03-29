The Shawnee News-Star

Early voting begins Thursday, April 1, for voters in Pottawatomie County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on election day April 6 have the option of voting early at their county election board.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Stover said.

Early voting is available Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the county election board, located at 14101 Acme Road, Shawnee. Stover reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 14101 Acme Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays until April 16. The election board will be moving to its new office at 330 N. Broadway, Shawnee, on April 19. For questions, please contact the election board at 405-273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.