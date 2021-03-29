Services available to military, overseas voters

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Election Board offers special services to military and overseas voters along with their spouses and dependents, making it easier for them to vote. All eligible applicants must complete a Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) in order to access benefits.

“We encourage applicants to complete the Federal Postcard Application, which is available through the government Federal Voting Assistance Program. The application serves as both a voter registration application and an absentee ballot application,” Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said.

The federal absentee ballot application is valid for two general election cycles and must be renewed.

Military personnel and their families should contact the voting services officer in their unit for information. Residents of Oklahoma living overseas can obtain the same materials from any United States military installation and from United States Embassies and Consulates. Both parties can also access forms and information online through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at fvap.gov.