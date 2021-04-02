Absentee ballot applications available for 2021 election year

Pottawatomie County Election Board

Voters in Pottawatomie County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for elections in 2021 should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter said.

Any registered voter may request absentee ballots for a specific election or for a full calendar year. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot. Carter said there are many ways to apply.

“For many voters, the easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal. Voters can also fill out an application at the County Election Board or simply write us a letter.”

If you choose to write a letter, it must contain the following information:

• Your name, resident address, and signature

• Name of the school district in which you reside

• Name of your city (if you reside in city limits)

• Address where you want your ballots mailed

• Type of election

• List of elections for which you are requesting absentee ballots (you may only request ballots for elections in which you are eligible to vote)

Carter said voters who are in nursing homes, voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for persons who cannot be left unattended should mention these restrictions in their request. This information activates special procedures that make voting and returning absentee ballots easier.

Voters can request absentee ballots electronically using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. To download a paper application, visit the state election board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. For more information on absentee voting, contact the Pottawatomie County Election Board at 405-273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.