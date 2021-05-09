No sharing selfies in polling places and other election laws

Pottawatomie County Election Board

Voters in Pottawatomie County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind when going to the polls next week.

While ballot “selfies” or taking photographs of a marked ballot are legal, voters may not share or distribute the image through social media or by any other means while inside the election enclosure. Voters must wait until they leave their polling place before posting or sharing the picture with anyone. Improper use of the photo could result in a violation of the law. Voters may not use the image to coerce, influence, or intimidate another voter.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter says voters should be aware that violating the law has consequences.

“While some offenses may seem minor, unlawful activity on Election Day constitutes a serious crime and could result in a misdemeanor or in some cases, a felony conviction. We want all voters to be aware of their actions and be respectful of the rights of others.”

Carter said it is illegal to disclose how you voted with anyone while inside the election enclosure. In addition, you may not remove a ballot from the polling place.

Keep in mind that electioneering is prohibited within 300 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress. This includes wearing or bringing visible campaign related paraphernalia into the election enclosure. Carter notes that no one except election officials and voters waiting to vote are allowed within 50 feet of any ballot box on election day. Certain exceptions are made for media and those assisting disabled voters.

Voters are reminded that consuming alcohol of any kind or quantity within one-half mile of a polling place on election day is prohibited.

The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11.