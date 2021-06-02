Sample ballots available for July 13 special Lincoln County election

Lincoln County Election Board

Sample ballots are now available for the July 13 Special Countywide Election in Lincoln County. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Lincoln County Election Board during normal business hours.

Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh reminds voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.

“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election. We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”

Stambaugh said sample ballots will also be posted at every precinct polling place on Election Day, so voters can review them before casting their votes.

The Lincoln County Election Board is located in the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15, in Chandler, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 405-258-1349 or lincolncounty@elections.ok.gov .