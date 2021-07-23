Four file for trustee position in Asher election

The Pottawatomie County Election Board recently released the list of candidates who have filed for the Asher Municipal Election on Sept. 14.

Candidates who filed include:

• Wesley Culwell Jr. for board of trustees (unexpired) for the Town of Asher;

• Jason P. Melton for board of trustees (unexpired) for the Town of Asher;

• Robby Mosley for board of trustees (unexpired) for the Town of Asher; and

• Kenny Taylor for the board of trustees (unexpired) for the Town of Asher.

More:Voters encouraged to update registration

Filings for trustee for the Town of Asher began Monday, and all declaration of candidacy forms were required to be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Patricia Carter, secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, reminded voters that contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, July 23, and can only be filed by another candidate for that office.