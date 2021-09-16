Bethel Acres charter question passes; Asher elects board of trustee members

Voters in Bethel Acres went to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to form a town charter, while in Asher, two new board members were elected.

Bethel Acres votes in favor of forming charter

Voters in Bethel Acres voted overwhelmingly in favor of framing a town charter, with 82.67 percent, or 124 people, in favor of the issue and 17.33 percent, or 26 people, against it.

According to Ward 2 Trustee for Bethel Acres Brian Pierson, the process to frame the charter was started a few years ago when it first became apparent that the town didn't have one yet.

Since Bethel Acres has been operating as a municipality since its incorporation, Pierson said its legal status was not in question, but the board of trustees decided it was prudent to establish a charter for the town. The charter was drafted last year, and a panel of 10 residents was appointed to review it.

Pierson explained that a charter is essentially a town's constitution. While ordinances can be changed by a municipality's governing body, provisions in a charter can only be changed with a vote of the people.

“This will ensure that the country way of life that Bethel Acres cherish is preserved,” Pierson said. “The charter codifies our nonpartisan system of government as it is now and it protects our property rights. Only the people of Bethel Acres will have the power to change what's in the charter.”

Asher elects two to board of trustees

Asher residents also went to the polls Tuesday to decide on two positions for the board of trustees (unexpired term), ultimately selecting Robby Mosley and Wesley Culwell Jr.

The ballot instructed voters to select two candidates on the ballot. Robby Mosley received the most votes, with 54.55 percent (or six votes), with Wesley Culwell Jr. coming in just behind with 45.45 percent (or five votes). Kenny Taylor did not receive any votes in the election.