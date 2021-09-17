Candidate filing begins Monday for Earlsboro municipal offices

Pottawatomie County Election Board

Candidates interested in filing for municipal offices in the Town of Earlsboro, Pottawatomie County, will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

Patricia Carter, secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the county election board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, when the filing period ends. Carter reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Sept. 24 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

• Three trustees to be elected at large to fill a four-year term, ending in 2025

• One trustee to be elected at large to fill an unexpired term, ending in 2023

• One clerk/treasurer to be elected at large to fill a four-year term, ending in 2025

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the state election board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the county election board office at 405-273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 330 N. Broadway and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.