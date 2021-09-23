Sample ballots available for Oct. 12 election

Pottawatomie County Election Board

Sample ballots are now available for the Oct. 12 election. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Pottawatomie County Election Board during normal business hours.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter reminded voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.

“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election. We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls,” Carter said.

Carter said sample ballots will also be posted outside every precinct polling place on election day so voters can review them before casting their votes.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 330 N. Broadway and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. For questions, please contact the election board at 405-273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.