Lincoln County Election Board: Deadlines, election dates and filing

Lincoln County Election Board

The Lincoln County Election Board offers the following information on upcoming deadlines, elections and candidate filing periods.

DEADLINE TO CHANGE PARTY AFFILIATION APPROACHES

Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation, must submit their change no later than Thursday, March 31, Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application.

Stambaugh reminds voters that no party changes are allowed between April 1 and August 31 during an even-numbered year.

“If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September,” Stambaugh said.

Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian.

In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party to vote in that party’s primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a General Election.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications are also available at the Lincoln County Election Board located in the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15, Chandler. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the County Election Board at (405) 258-1349 or lincolncounty@elections.ok.gov.

APRIL 5 ELECTION DAY REMINDERS AND TIPS; EARLY VOTING BEGINS MARCH 31

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for the McLoud School District and the Perkins-Tryon School District Board of Education General Election. Lincoln County Election Board Secretary, Melissa Stambaugh, offers these important tips to voters—especially those who will be casting a ballot for the first time.

Early voting for the April 5 election begins Thursday, March 31, 2022, for voters in Lincoln County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

***

CANDIDATE FILING TO BEGIN APRIL 13

The statewide candidate filing period officially begins at 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, said Melissa Stambaugh, Secretary of the Lincoln County Election Board.

Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, no exceptions.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

Stambaugh said the following offices are expected to be filled this year in Lincoln County: Assessor, Treasurer, District 1 and District 3 County Commissioner.

Filing forms and information may be obtained by contacting the Lincoln County Election Board at (405) 258-1349 or lincoln