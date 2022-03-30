Lincoln County seats up for election; filing period set April 13-15

The Shawnee News-Star

The statewide candidate filing period officially begins at 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, said Melissa Stambaugh, Secretary of the Lincoln County Election Board.

Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, no exceptions.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said the following offices are expected to be filled this year:

· LINCOLN COUNTY ASSESSOR

· LINCOLN COUNTY TREASURER

· LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

· LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

Filing forms and information may be obtained by contacting the Lincoln County Election Board at (405) 258-1349 or lincolncounty@elections.ok.gov. The Lincoln County Election Board is located at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Filing packets for both state and county offices are also available for download on the State Election Board’s website at oklahoma.gov/elections.

