Candidate filing begins Monday for Board of Election seats

Pott. County Election Board

Candidates for the Board of Education in 15 school districts in Pottawatomie County will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 6.

Patricia Carter, Secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, when the filing period ends. Carter reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 10, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.

If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 5th 2022. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

Asher Office #2 — 5-year term

Bethel Office #2 — 5-year term

Dale Office #2 — 5-year term

Earlsboro Office #2 — 5-year term

Gordon Cooper Office #4 — 5-year term

Grove Office #1 — 3-year term

Maud Office #2 — 5-year term

Macomb Office #2 — 5-year term

McLoud Office #2 — 5-year term

North Rock Creek Office #2 — 5-year term

Pleasant Grove Office #1 — 3-year term

Shawnee Office #3 and Office #6 — 4-year terms

South Rock Creek Office #1 — 3-year term

Tecumseh Office #2 — 5-year term

Wanette Office #2 — 5-year term

Wanette Office #1 — Unexpired Term with 4 years remaining

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 330 North Broadway Shawnee and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.