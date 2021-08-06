Shawnee to apply for Love Your Block grant to help fund projects in local neighborhoods

Shawnee city commissioners recently voted to go forward with an application for a grant program that, if received, could help fund projects in local neighborhoods.

Sara Dame, grant writer with Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency (COCAA), presented information to commissioners at Monday night's meeting.

According to Dame, the Love Your Block Grant is an “impact volunteering grant program provided through John Hopkins Cities of Service program which supports volunteer-fueled projects that address local public problems. The grant program will focus on helping cities partner with community groups and activate resident volunteers to repair, mediate, or otherwise address blight in their neighborhoods.”

If Shawnee is able to receive the two-year grant, Dame said the city would receive:

• $20,000 per year in funding to implement the program and for volunteer-led mini-grant projects;

• $30,000 per year in funding to support a local, full-time Love Your Block Fellow from the community; and

• Funding for up to two AmeriCorps Vistas (Volunteers in Service to America) each year to assist with grant work.

Some of the projects that would be eligible activities to implement as part of the grant, Dame said, include:

• Activating vacant lots or empty storefront buildings;

• Neighborhood cleanups;

• Transforming vacant lots into vibrant community spaces;

• Educational outreach;

• Skill-based support for individuals in community groups;

• Basic code compliance repairs for homes; and

• Compensating local partners.

Dame said the grant cannot be used for block parties or faith-based organizations.

Tentatively, Dame said Shawnee's plan is to focus on businesses, residents and streets located south of Independence Street; partnering with Community Renewal to use their existing block leader, We Care team members, and neighborhood-building model; and implementing neighborhood clean-up activities.

“The actual way that the city decides to implement the mini grants, whether it be business or local residents, will have to be determined once the actual staff are hired,” Dame said. “They'll develop that process.”

If Shawnee receives the grant, Dame said, the city's responsibilities include hiring the Love Your Block Fellow, oversight, fiscal oversight and reporting.

She added that the fellow can either be employed as a full-time employee or a contract employee. However, if the city choses to hire the fellow as a full-time employee, the city will need to provide about $14,200 additional per year for benefits and taxes.

The application to apply for the grant is due by Aug. 9, and she said the city will receive notification if they receive the grant by Sept. 1. If Shawnee is selected, the grant agreements are fully executed Oct. 1-29, with the Love Your Block Fellow starting Nov. 1 and the AmeriCorp Visita or Vistas starting sometime in November.

“They intend for you to be able to begin implementing the projects early 2022,” she said.

Only eight cities receive the grant, and Dame said she she wasn't sure of the chances of Shawnee being selected as one of them.

“In the past, they've only opened it to the people who are already members. And so this is the first year they've opened it up to beyond just those people who were already members of the Cities of Service Coalition,” she said. “So I don't think they even know how many people are going to apply.”

Ward 2 Commissioner Bob Weaver asked if there was a requirement for citizens to participate.

“No,” Dame said. “Although we want the citizens to be involved in kind of determining how we're going to implement this. There's no requirements for the citizens to be involved in the coalition, but if we get this funding, we want to be able to get citizens to participate and volunteer in helping their neighbors help determine where we need to focus this.”

Ward 3 Commissioner Travis Flood made a motion to apply for the grant, seconded by Ward 4 Commissioner Darren Rutherford, and the commissioners present.voted unanimously in favor of the motion. Ward 1 Commissioner Daniel Matthews was absent from the meeting.

Following the vote to apply for the grant, the city also voted on becoming a member of the John Hopkins Cities of Service Coalition. Being an active member of the coalition is an eligibility requirement to receive the grant.

“The Cities of Service is a group of cities across the country that helps mayors build stronger cities by changing the way local government and residents work together,” Dame said.

Dame said joining the coalition requires Shawnee to participate in bi-monthly conference calls and learning opportunities, as well as an invitation to an annual convening where members can network.

“It's mostly a commitment of yours,” she said to Mayor Ed Bolt.

“I have no problem doing that if we can help some neighborhoods out. Absolutely,” Bolt said.

Rutherford made a motion to join the coalition, with Ward 5 Commissioner Mark Sehorn seconding, and commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the motion.

During commissioner comments later in the meeting, Flood praised Dame for her work.

“Three weeks ago, she found out about this,” he said. “So this was not something that we had sitting around that we just decided to go on. It just landed on us that long ago, and she was able to pull a pretty impressive presentation and get the application going. That's something to acknowledge.”