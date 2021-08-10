Shawnee City commissioners defer bid award, approve request for new tractor

West Independence and North Leo resurfacing deferred

At the Monday, Aug. 2, Shawnee City Commission meeting, City Engineer Seth Barkhimer presented commissioners with bids for the resurfacing of West Independence Street and North Leo Street – Industrial Access Corridor.

The project, he said, was previously approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and has two separate funding agreements in place – one with Pottawatomie County and one with Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

“It's a resurfacing project, so for the most part, we're just overlaying the road,” Barkhimer said. “We're not completely reconstructing it.”

Showing commissioners a map, he explained the base bid for the project is for North Leo, turning west into Independence and encompassing everything north of Kickapoo Spurr and south of Highway 177. The alternate bid goes to the west toward Acme Road.

The city only received one bid for the project, Barkhimer said, from Haskell Lemon Construction Company. The company's base bid was for $459.002.85, with an alternate bid for $340,914.20.

When asked about the original estimates, Barkhimer explained the original estimate put together by ODOT was $330,000. Additionally, right before the project went out for bid, a consultant's estimate was $335,000 with an estimate of the alternate for $318,741.53.

“So pretty significantly lower,” he said.

Barkhimer explained the staff recommendation was to defer the bid award to a future date.

Commissioner Darren Rutherford made a motion to defer the bid award, with Commissioner Travis Flood seconding the motion. Commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the motion.

Commissioners approve tractor purchase

Also on the agenda at the commission meeting was the purchase of a John Deere Tractor at the state bid price of $142,000 from P&K Equipment, Inc.

“I made a unilateral decision on this one,” Interim City Manager Eric Benson told commissioners. “We have a tractor that's been in our inventory for some time. It was badly damaged previously in a storm, and we tried to repair it. As it turns out, there's only one of our crew who can satisfactorily, or even safely, operate the thing, it's so damaged. I took it out of service … I'm asking to approve a new tractor mower.”

Commissioner Bob Weaver made a motion to approve purchase of a new tractor, with Flood making a motion to second. Commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the motion.