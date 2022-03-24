Oklahoma legislative updates

House and Senate Communications

House Passes Bill to Limit Abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, on Tuesday won passage of a bill that would significantly reduce the number of abortions performed in Oklahoma.

House Bill 4327 provides an avenue for private civil lawsuits to be filed against any person who knowingly performs or attempts to perform an abortion except in cases of medical emergency to save the life of the mother.

"Children are a blessing and a gift from God, and I want Oklahoma to be a state that honors life at all stages," Stearman said. "This bill will induce compliance as no abortion provider will be willing to risk the lawsuits they would face if they violate this act."

The bill also would allow civil action against anyone who knowingly engages in conduct to aid or abet an abortion, including paying for or reimbursing the cost of an abortion through insurance or otherwise. Statutory damages in an amount of not less than $10,000 for each abortion performed or induced as well as nominal and compensatory damages for harm suffered and courts costs and fees would be assessed for those found guilty of violating the law.

Stearman said the provisions of the bill seek to anticipate and negate possible legal challenges. The language in the bill closely mirrors the Texas heartbeat bill and similar legislation passed in Idaho, which has withstood multiple legal challenges to date. This measure, however, specifies that human life begins at conception and not just when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Even if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Stearman said, this bill is necessary. She said the bill would ensure abortion laws would be obeyed even if prosecuting attorneys choose to ignore or disregard the law. Her hope is that more states will pass similar legislation so the lives of more unborn children are spared.

***

Measures to support teachers clear Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several education bills to support teachers will soon be considered by the House after receiving approval from the full Senate. Senate Education chair Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, authored the bills to repeal the state’s outdated teacher evaluation system, create a mentor teacher program and establish a comprehensive website for open teaching positions.

Senate Bill 1535 repeals the Oklahoma Teacher and Leader Effectiveness Evaluation (TLE) System and empowers local boards of education to decide how best to evaluate their local teachers, while maintaining performance metrics, classroom observation and feedback mechanisms.

“The TLE is a legacy policy from the Obama administration’s Race to the Top program, and Oklahoma teachers didn’t like it then and, more than a decade later, they still don’t,” Pugh said. “It’s time to get rid of this burdensome, top-heavy teacher evaluation system, and instead let our local districts, school boards and parents decide how best to evaluate their teachers.”

SB 1631 would direct the Commission for Oklahoma Educational Quality and Accountability (OEQA) to establish a two-year mentor teacher pilot program. It would allow one teacher from each of the state’s more than 500 districts to attend OEQA’s training to learn important classroom skills. Two protégé teachers would also be selected from each district to learn from the mentor teacher.

“Having mentor teachers is critical to inspire and help others be better in their profession, especially younger teachers who are new to the classroom,” Pugh said. “Providing this important training and ensuring we have three mentor teachers in each district will create a domino effect of excellence. This will be a vital tool in improving retention and recruitment in districts around the state.”

Last week, the Senate also approved SB 1618, directing the State Department of Education to develop and operate a website listing school district employment vacancies where districts could submit their vacancies and candidates could submit applications and resumes.

“Last summer, I met with teachers around the state to get their ideas on changes they’d like to see implemented, and one of their top requests was to have one spot where they can go to see what teaching positions are available statewide,” Pugh said. “This is already done for state employees, so it only makes sense to have a dedicated website for the available teaching positions in our school districts too. This will make it easier for teachers to see what’s available, and also help school districts with recruiting.”

All three bills are now eligible to be heard in House committee.

***

Measure to help fill teacher void heads to House

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate gave approval Wednesday to legislation to allow schools to utilize highly-qualified professionals in their classrooms as long as needed. Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, authored Senate Bill 1119 to remove the 270-hour cap for adjunct teachers per semester as the state continues to struggle with the teacher shortage.

According to the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA), the number of adjunct teachers in Oklahoma schools has increased annually from around 175 during the 2015-2016 school year to more than 400 last school year. The State Board of Education has also approved more than 3,800 emergency certifications so far this school year, pointing to districts’ ongoing need for classroom teachers.

“Until we no longer have a need for emergency certified or adjunct teachers, we must remove any barriers keeping districts from being able to have these highly qualified individuals in the classroom,” Garvin said. “Not only are these professionals helping fill a teaching void, but they’re also helping expose students to their professions, industries and perspective career fields, which is so important as students make decisions about their futures.”

Adjunct teachers are professionals with distinguished qualifications in their field, such as scientists or accountants. Because of their professional background, they do not have to meet the standard certification requirements but can be authorized by the local school board to teach a subject related to their field of expertise.

Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, is the principal House author of the measure that now moves across the rotunda for further consideration.

***

Bill Codifying Virtual Public Meetings Passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation allowing members of a public body to participate in virtual meetings has been approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 3415, authored by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, allows a public body to hold meetings virtually where members of the public body may participate in the meeting online.

"Over the last two years, we've seen how quickly circumstances can change," Pae said. "It's important that our public bodies have the means to adapt when necessary while also ensuring we continue transparency and encourage public input. Oklahomans depend on the services our public bodies oversee, no matter the situation."

HB3415 prohibits members of public bodies from participating virtually in more than 25% of the body's regular and special meetings in any calendar year. Additionally, the member must attend from a single fixed location.

The bill protects public participation by requiring that the public meeting notice indicate if the meeting includes electronic or in-person participation, including the telephone number or the source that may be utilized to access the meeting.

The measure also allows public bodies to conduct emergency meetings electronically if the Governor has declared a statewide state of emergency, or if there has been a local state of emergency declared by local elected officials. The local state of emergency cannot last longer than 30 days without a vote of the respective public body.

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, filed a friendly amendment to add a definition for "public health emergency" to clarify when emergency meetings may be held.

“This is a bipartisan measure that benefits Oklahomans,” said Fugate. “I appreciate thoughtful colleagues like Representative Pae who are willing to work across the aisle to craft better solutions for Oklahomans. When we work together the people win.”

The bill does not apply to those serving on a virtual charter school approved and sponsored by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

HB3415 passed the House 70-21 and may now be considered in the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus.

***

Senate passes Jech measures to modify vehicle sales tax and registrations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans may soon have a little extra money in their pockets after buying a new car or truck. The Senate approved a pair of measures authored by Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, on Monday that would change how the state collects sales tax on vehicle purchases and how long citizens have to register that new purchase.

Senate Bill 1486 would modify the formula used to calculate how much sales tax is owed on the purchase of a vehicle. Under current law, sales tax is calculated on the initial cost of the vehicle, even if a trade-in allowance is used to lower the cost of the total purchase. Jech’s legislation would modify this calculation and base sales tax only on the difference of the price of the new vehicle and the value of the trade-in.

SB 1318 would extend the amount of time a buyer of a vehicle has to register the new purchase with the state by doubling the time frame from 30 to 60 days.

“Modifying the way we tax vehicle purchases will provide some tax relief to families while making this investment,” Jech said. “We know reliable transportation can be a barrier for many, so easing the burden of buying a car or truck by only taxing the total cost of the purchase could help many families needing a new vehicle. Additionally, giving more time for Oklahomans to register their car with the state and pay the taxes and fees that go along with it would help spread out the cost of the purchase. It would also ease the burden on tag agents still catching up from the backlog caused by COVID-19 and REAL ID software issues.”

The bills are now available for consideration by the House of Representatives. Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, is the House principal author of both measures.