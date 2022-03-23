Rep. Sterling to carry bill examining proposed turnpike

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, announced Tuesday he will be the House author of legislation to require a report from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority regarding the proposed construction of the South Extension Turnpike.

Senate Bill 1610 is authored by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman.

"Nobody is satisfied with how this turnpike was proposed," Sterling said. "We must make this process transparent, and it must address the legitimate concerns of the people who would be affected by its creation."

The amendment to SB1610 requires certain information be included in the report, including the factors considered when determining the route of the South Extension Turnpike; whether the proposed route was determined to be the most effective route regarding the flow of traffic; the impact the planned route will have on business, citizens and private and public properties where the planned route will be implemented; and why any alternate routes were not chosen; and any other factors relevant to the decision of the location of the South Extension Turnpike.

The bill would also require OTA to deliver two copies of the report to the Governor, President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives at least 180 days prior to issuing bonds for the construction on the South Extension Turnpike. The President Pro Tempore and Speaker would submit one copy of the report to the chairs of their respective transportation committees.

Rep. Sterling said that he would like for the Legislature to explore the possibility of modifying the authorization for construction or location of the South Extension Turnpike, as provided in Section 1732 of Title 69 of the Oklahoma Statutes.

SB1610 passed the Senate Transportation Committee 13-0 on Feb. 22. The deadline to pass the bill off the Senate floor is Thursday, March 24.