Grant funding available from Oklahoma Humanities

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Humanities (OH) announced new grant funding is available for cultural programming. OH is accepting applications by March 1 from nonprofits wishing to apply for a major grant award of up to $10,000 or a challenge grant award of up to $20,000. Major and challenge grant applications are reviewed by the OH Board of Trustees in late April, and applicants are notified of funding decisions by May 1.

Eligible projects must support OH's mission to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life. OH grants can fund a variety of humanities-based projects including exhibits, lectures, panel discussions, websites, film festivals, and more.

"Local communities across the state can receive funding for projects with diverse, thought-provoking ideas about the human story," said Executive Director Caroline Lowery. "OH is proud to award over a quarter million dollars in grants each year to sustain our cultural institutions, catalyze capacity building, and provide cultural opportunities statewide."

Visit okhumanities.org/grants for more information about Oklahoma Humanities grants, including a brief video introduction to the grant process and detailed application guidelines.

Questions about the grant application process can be directed to OH Senior Program Officer Kelly Burns at Kelly@OkHumanities.org.

About Oklahoma Humanities:

Oklahoma Humanities (OH) is an independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life through humanities disciplines such as history, literature, film studies, art criticism, and philosophy. As the state partner for the National Endowment for the Humanities, OH provides a free educational magazine, Smithsonian Institution exhibits, reading and discussion groups, and other cultural opportunities for Oklahomans of all ages. OH engages people in their own communities, stimulating discussion and helping them explore the wider world of human experience.