Senate approves bill allowing communities to support law enforcement with street paintings

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The full Senate has given its approval to a measure codifying the authority for cities and towns to adopt ordinances enabling the painting of blue lines and the posting of signage in support of law enforcement. Senate Bill 834, by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, was approved on Wednesday.

“This legislation simply clarifies that these displays are appropriate, permissible, and it also reflects the Senate’s support for law enforcement,” Weaver said. “I think law enforcement today has been under attack. I was in law enforcement for three decades, and I can tell you, these men and women are heroes who put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe.”

A pro-police group in New York City filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio this past August, saying he had violated their First Amendment Rights by blocking a mural from being painted outside police headquarters. News reports stated the organization had intended to pay for the cost of the mural privately.

“I believe Oklahoma towns and cities should be able to honor law enforcement,” Weaver said. “My legislation simply ensures that authorization is in statute so there is no question about it.”

SB 834 next moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration. Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, is the House principal author.