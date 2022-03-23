Oklahoma legislative updates

The Shawnee News-Star

Bill to Exempt Veterans from Taxes on Retirement Benefits Passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY – Reps. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, and Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City, celebrated passage of their bill to grant Oklahoma veterans a full tax exemption on retirement benefits they receive as a result of their service.

House Bill 3693 would maintain the current exemption through Dec. 31, 2022. Under the legislation, veterans would receive a 100% tax exemption on their retirement benefits, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Currently, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces receive tax exemptions for up to 75% or $10,000 of the retirement benefits they receive from any component of the U.S. Armed Forces.

"The biggest request I received from the aerospace industry and other business sectors during the business interim study we held was for us to do what we can to keep veterans in the state of Oklahoma," McDugle said. "This bill allows us to keep our retired veterans and their families in our state where they can continue to be a great addition to Oklahoma's workforce."

"We want to incentivize people leaving military service at our bases to choose to stay in Oklahoma," Townley said. "Our veterans have a wealth of knowledge in their career fields and often choose to enter a civilian job after retiring from service. With veteran-friendly retirement benefits, they'll choose to stay in Oklahoma, fill our workforce gaps and contribute to their community and our state."

"This bill is just one more way to say thank you to those brave individuals who have served our country," said Manger, who serves on the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. "Every little bit helps these heroes, and I'm glad that we are taking steps to make sure that our servicemen and women get the respect and treatment they deserve."

HB 3693 passed 88-0 in the House and is now eligible to be heard in the Senate.

***

House Approves Enforcement Mechanism to No Patient Left Behind Act

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families denied visitation to see hospitalized loved ones may now sue the hospital, adding teeth to legislation signed into law last year.

House Bill 3313, authored by House Public Health Committee Chair Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, adds an enforcement mechanism to the No Patient Left Alone Act, passed into law in 2021. The Act codified the rights of patients to have a designated visitor, regardless of what they're hospitalized for. Under HB3313, families or patients could file civil litigation against a hospital if their visitation rights are denied.

Roe, a registered nurse for 39 years and a nurse practitioner for 22 years, said she began pursuing the legislation after hearing stories of hospitalized patients being denied a visitor and of a local hospital telling one of her constituents that their policies trumped state law.

"I've heard dozens of stories over the past two years of families not being allowed to visit their loved ones in the hospital, and it breaks my heart that they are prevented from being there for them or saying goodbye," Roe said. "As a health care worker, I've seen firsthand how encouragement from a loved one can inspire the patient. I hope that House Bill 3313 is signed into law so no families have to endure the heartache of not being allowed to visit their hospitalized loved ones."

Under HB3313, visitors must follow the hospital's safety protocols and policies; otherwise, the hospital has the right to deny their visitation and require the patient to appoint another loved one.

After the bill passed 33-13, Roe recognized one of her constituents, Shannon Horner, who was seated in the House Gallery. Horner was denied visitation to see her husband while he was hospitalized; he passed away in January after being in the hospital for two weeks.

HB3313 may now be heard in the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan. The bill has an emergency clause allowing it to take effect immediately upon becoming law.

***

Senate approves bill to allow for better use of school carryover funds

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate approved legislation Monday by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, to give schools more flexibility in how and when they spend general carryover funds. SB 1126 would remove the carryover caps for such funds, allowing schools to better plan and save for future needs.

“We must stop penalizing our local districts for being fiscally responsible and wanting to save unused general funds for essential future expenses,” Garvin said. “This change would stop the often wasteful and unnecessary district spending happening statewide to avoid losing funding. Instead, my bill will encourage and support responsible long-term strategic planning to improve educational outcomes through technological and infrastructure upgrades, hiring and retention incentives, and other critical areas. School financial decisions should be based on needs, not calendar deadlines.”

SB 1126 would require carryover funds be reported to the State Department of Education (SDE) and would also modify the School District Transparency Act by adding such funds to the list of financial information to be published online by the agency. School district and school site expenditures of state, federal, and local funds are already available online.

Current law contains caps on how much a school district may carry over from one fiscal year to the next in its general fund. These are funds that school districts hold in reserve for emergencies or to use during July when they do not receive a state aid apportionment. A school district’s state aid can be reduced if it exceeds the caps; however, the financial penalties have been waived since FY’21 and will continue through FY’24. Garvin’s bill would remove the caps altogether.

The bill now moves to the House for further consideration where Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, is carrying it.

***

House Votes to Extend Employee Mental Health Assistance Program to Educators

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, today secured passage of a bill that would make an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) available for school employees, mirroring what is currently available to all state employees.

House Bill 4109 would create an Education EAP within the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

"The goal of this legislation is to promote positive mental health for all of our school employees," Vancuren said. "Educators deal with a number of stressful scenarios during the course of their work, and having better mental health support will not only benefit them personally but also the students and the families they serve."

Vancuren said the program would give educators access to numerous mental health programs and services that are currently available to other state employees.

Programs available through an EAP could include:

Utilizing certified behavioral health case managers to connect and refer clients to in-network health care providers and wellness programs;

Short-term interventions for mental health and/or substance use issues, as well as for emotional health, gambling, marital, family relations, financial and work-related issues, stress, grief, loss or other personal problems;

Education and training on an individual and organizational basis on topics including mental health in the workplace and suicide prevention;

Wellness coaching on tobacco cessation, worksite wellness, self-care, etc.;

Critical incident debriefing and efforts to respond to and provide support after a traumatic event; and

Programs that connect employees to support and peer groups.

HB4109 now moves to the state Senate where it authored by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow.

***