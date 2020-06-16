The Shawnee News-Star

Born June 29, 1963, Leah June Johnson (Abrams, Abels) passed Feb. 28, 2020.

She grew up in Shawnee and graduated from eighth grade from South Rock Creek and then from Shawnee High School, where she was in choir and played on the softball team.

Leah never met an art or craft she could not master. From drawing, painting, sculpting to macramé, calligraphy, doll making, baking, sewing, to flower arranging, she could do it all. Flower arranging became her career and she enriched people’s lives through her flowers for special occasions like weddings and funerals and just helping people decorate their homes.

In addition to arts and crafts, she loved animals and they loved her back. As a kid, she appeared on KOCO’s “Ho Ho the Clown Show” and then her signature drawing of a frog for the “Jeremiah was a bullfrog” radio show contest won her tickets to the circus in Oklahoma City where she got to shake “hands”/trunk with a baby elephant. Growing up she loved frogs, Frank Frazetta art, the Bay City Rollers, Rick Springfield, and the album/soundtrack “The Rose.” Once in the “pen pal” portion of Teen Beat magazine she said she’d answer any letters she got and she got bags and bags of letters from around the world. She was an award winning free-throw shooter and bowler. She was a florist, waitress, dental hygiene student, convenience store clerk, retail store clerk, and babysitter. In 2001, she struck out on her own and had many adventures and made many friends. She is now on a new adventure following her father Bud Johnson, who passed in 2016. She has found peace.

Her mother Shirley Johnson and sister Bonnie Johnson will host a graveside service in Chandler when we all can travel and be together in person again.

If you are able, please consider a donation in Leah’s memory to the Lupus Foundation of America https://www.lupus.org/ .