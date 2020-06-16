The Shawnee News-Star

Lee Brooks was born Feb. 7, 1925, in Ada and passed away May 13, 2020, in Oklahoma City at the age of 95 in his daughter, Jana’s, home.

Lee lived and worked on his family’s farm outside Harjo, Oklahoma, during the Great Depression where his lifetime work ethic was formed.

He married his sweetheart, Melba Jean Goodin, in 1943 at the age of eighteen. The couple traveled the country as he did roughneck jobs, and he later joined the Army Air Corps during WWII with his brother, Jim. They were trained as air traffic controllers. After leaving the Army Air Corps, Lee and Melba moved to Tulsa, where Lee attended Tulsa University on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1950 with a 3.7 GPA only three years after beginning school and began his long career as a Geophysicist. His first job while still in college was with Amerada Petroleum Corporation. Within a few years, Lee, with three partners, established SeisTech Exploration. He then landed a lucrative contract to do seismograph work in Alaska in 1959 and 1960. After a few years, he bought out his partners and became the sole owner of SeisTech. Later, he started Lee Brooks Oil Incorporated and drilled wells for himself and investors. The last company he started was Geronimo Oil.

Lee was truly passionate about reading, with historical books being his favorite. He loved playing baseball as a youth. He also loved cooking breakfast and enjoyed the company of his daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dogs. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, always tuning in to watch their games. He also enjoyed playing golf and teaching his grandchildren to play, reminiscing about his life, and hanging out with his friends at his favorite pubs, McFinn’s and McGuinness (now OkieTonk).

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Marie Williams (and Mike), Jana Thomas (and Dave), and Jean Baysinger (and Larry); his grandchildren, Malea Thomas, Deanna Stokes (and Jeff), Kevin Williams (and Heather), Shawna Thomas, Justin Baysinger (and Sara), Molly Giddens (and Adam), and Matt Baysinger (and Bailey); 13 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Bullock, Alice May Bolt, Elaine Holder (and Kenneth); niece Edie Akin (and Gary); cousin Larry Brooks (and Becky); and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Melba Brooks; his parents, Winfrey and Dovie Brooks; sister, Ethelda Chotia; brother, Jim Brooks; and sister-in-law, Mary Brooks.

A memorial service for Lee will be held June 19 at Brookwood Baptist Church in Oklahoma City at 2 p.m.