The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Naomi Compton, 93, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Shawnee.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Fairview Cemetery with Jimmy Gibson officiating.

She was born July 16, 1926, in Shawnee to Charlie R. Daley and Pearl M Daley. She graduated from Shawnee High School.

She married George E. Compton on June 23, 1946.

She worked as Pottawatomie County Assessor before retiring. She was P.T.A. officer for several years, Altrusa Club, and member of First Nazarene Church. Mrs. Compton was involved in all her children’s school activities and sporting events, loved watching her boys and her grandchildren play football, and was a huge OU fan.

She was preceded in death her parents, husband, a brother: Charles Daley, and a son-in-law: Bill Clements.

Survivors include her daughter: Darla Clements-Reynolds and husband Hal of Moore, and sons: Russell Compton of Shawnee, Terry Compton and wife Sherri of Shawnee, and Jerry Compton and wife Lisa of Owasso. Naomi was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way in October: Jason Clements, wife Sasha and kids Will and Reese of Norman; Bridget Furnish, husband Justin and kids Logan and Londyn of Norman; Nick Clements, wife Jennifer and kids Lawson and Cameryn of Norman; Jarrod Compton, wife Kelley, son Brennen and baby due in Oct. of Owasso; Jillian Bolding, husband David and kids Alexander and Brynlee of Bixby; Susannah Compton Leonard, husband Sam of Oklahoma City; Miles Compton, wife Tara and kids Sulvie and Lucia of Dallas, Texas; Nate Compton of Ada; Rusty Harrelson, husband Matt and kids Skyler and Alyssa of Canton, Georgia; Carrie Woods and kids Nicole and Will of Flowers Springs, Georgia; Aulie White, husband Randy and kids Zoe, Jacie, and Mesa of Tecumseh. Naomi also had many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Loving Care Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living for the compassion and love that was shown.