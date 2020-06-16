The Shawnee News-Star

Richard Derrel King, 74, a Choctaw resident and former Seminole resident, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Funeral services for Richard will be at 1 p.m., Friday, June 19, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole with burial at Little Cemetery, north of Seminole, with full military honors provided by the United States Air Force.

Funeral arrangement is under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.