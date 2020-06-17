The Shawnee News-Star

Leandra Grace Wright-Zepherin, 29, was born July 15, 1990, and died May 23, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Zepherin; father and mother, Virgil and Liza Wright; grandparents, Dominick and Marietta Cozza; her sister, Melissa Ann Lopez; and brothers, Brandon and Shannon Wright; brother-in-law, Felix David Lopez; three nieces, Danielle, Jasmine, and Alexis Lopez; and three aunts, Dr. Teresa Marie Cozza, Gina Cozza-Bialczak, Helena Cozza- Hensor; a cousin, Morgan Gaylord; and an uncle, Dennis Wright.

Taken too soon, but grateful to God you're no longer suffering. Missing you with every breath left in us! Rest in peace, baby girl, until we reunite beyond the gates of heaven!