Nema (Chesser) Melton, 93, died June 15, 2020.

Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Vondel Smith South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th St. in Oklahoma City, with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Penn. A live stream will be available at myshbc.com once the service begins. Burial will follow the funeral service at 3:45 p.m. on Friday at Little Cemetery in Seminole.

