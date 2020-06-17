The Shawnee News-Star

Tony Wayne Steward, 62, of Shawnee, passed away surrounded by family at his home April 1, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease.

In keeping up with true Tony wishes, he told his family that he didn't want an obituary, but that after he was gone a couple of weeks, we could say, "Oh, by the way, Tony died a couple weeks ago."

Tony was born Sept. 2, 1957, in Clinton to Wayne and Beverly Steward. Tony was raised in Shawnee and graduated from Shawnee High School in 1975. He went on to marry the love of his life, Renee Brock, on Sept. 23, 1977. They were happily married for 42 years. From their great union came his two greatest accomplishments his sons, Willy Steward of Broken Arrow and Stewy Steward of Shawnee.

Tony never met a stranger. He has an infectious smile that he greeted everybody with. His charm and personality would leave an impression. Tony had that competitive nature, which he passed along to his two sons, wanting to win at everything. If you were playing golf against Tony, you better have cash. If you were driving to the same destination, he was going to beat you there. Tony loved to help others, whether it be someone needing electrical help, needing to borrow a trailer, and building or fixing something, he was going to make it a priority to be there for you.

At a very young age, Tony started working at McMakin Farm and Bob's Electric. After being an electrical apprentice for a couple years, Tony branched out on his own, starting his business Tony's Electric. Tony joined the Shawnee Fire Department and went on to serve the city of Shawnee for 13 years. He retired from the fire department after suffering a back injury while fighting a fire at bobs skating rink. Tony then obtained his real estate license, and was a realtor for Remax in Shawnee.

His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family, at the lake, on the golf course, at the ball fields, projects around the house, running into people at the post office and in his recliner at home. He was a fixer and builder of many things which you could find in friends’ homes, family’s homes, the Dale baseball field and the very home he lived in.

Tony and Renee loved traveling together in their RV to many destinations. Tony spent countless hours traveling, and supporting his boys in their athletic events, baseball and golf. He loved watching them compete in baseball and golf tournaments. Despite Tony complaining about his "stinkin girls," he loved his granddaughters and nieces with an enormous heart.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Steward, and his sister, Debbie Steward.

Survivors include his wife, Renee Steward of the home; two sons Willy,( wife Allison, and granddaughter Reese) Steward of Broken Arrow, and Stewy, (wife Sarah, and granddaughters Harper, and Hayven) Steward of Shawnee; father Wayne Steward of Tecumseh, mother-in-law, Gloria Taylor, father-in-law, Jim Brock, brother and sister in-law Jimmy and Clarice Brock of Shawnee and sister and brother in-law Twana and Matt Griffith of Shawnee; nieces Mallory Brock and son Eli, Hadley and Morley Griffith of Shawnee; nephew Tyler Brock and daughter Kynleigh of Shawnee, and very special to Tony his uncle Jim and aunt Laqueda Steward, along with many other family members and host of many life-long friends.

Tony loved his family fiercely and his saying was "You never know."

A memorial to honor Tony will be held at the Elks Lodge picnic area on June 26 at 5:30. At this time the family would love anyone to come and share stories of Tony.