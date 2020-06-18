The Shawnee News-Star

Jimmy Moore, age 78, of Shawnee, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born to Clarence and Mabel (Smith) Moore.

Private services will be held at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Jimmy was a retired Sears service manager and owner of a Sears Dealer Store after his retirement. He was a retired Army Sergeant and was a Purple Heart recipient and the Army Commendation for Heroism, Viet Nam Campaign Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal, One Overseas bar, National Defense Medal, Marksman Medals for Gun and Rifle, and the Bronze Star.

He was an avid fisherman and even more avid OU fan. Jim was also a great bird hunter. On retiring from the service he was given a dog from the Bird Dog Association; Susie was his main girlfriend.

He was preceded in death by her parents.

He is survived by his wife: Liz; daughter: Whitney and husband Brian; daughter: Tonya and husband Darin; step-son: Jason and wife Nancy; step-daughter: Teresa and husband Jim; step-son: Jeff and wife Renee; 11 grandchildren; and his sister: Nancy.