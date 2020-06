The Shawnee News-Star

Rocky Leray Larney Sr., age 65, passed away on June 15, 2020, at his home in McLoud.

Wake services will be Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at the Seminole Hitchitee Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, at Seminole Hitchitee Methodist Church with Rick Deer officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.