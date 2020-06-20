Carl Jerry McLin Sr., 79, of Tecumseh, died June 19

The Shawnee News-Star

Carl Jerry McLin Sr., 79, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 2, 1940, to Dewey “Doc” and Frances (Holmes) McLin in Macomb, Oklahoma.

Carl was raised in Macomb and attended Macomb Public Schools, where he excelled at playing baseball. He graduated with the class of 1959 from Macomb High School.

He joined the United States Air Force after high school and proudly served his country for 8 years, stationed in New Jersey and serving in the Philippines and Vietnam until he was honorably discharged. He moved back to Macomb where he made his home for 37 years, before moving to Tecumseh where he resided the last 12 years.

Carl married Bonnie “Louise” Grove on Sept. 21, 1959, in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

He began his career at Tinker Air Force Base after his service in the military and retired in 1996.

Carl was an accomplished, self-taught musician excelling in fiddle and guitar. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and blue grass music.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Shelby Marie Anthony; his parents, Dewey “Doc” and Frances McLin; and three brothers, Dewey, Leonard and Ronny.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Louise McLin of the home; four daughters, Carla and Jay Seikel of Tecumseh, Shelly and Mick Cochran of Grandview, Texas, Sharon Carr of Shawnee, and Patricia and Richard Abney of Shawnee; one son, Jerry McLin, Jr. and wife Terri of Red Oak , Texas; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Coursey of Yukon, Oklahoma; one brother, Jack and Sharon McLin of Tecumseh; and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at Cooper Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 22, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.