Rita Shepard, 72, of Macomb, died June 19

The Shawnee News-Star

Rita Shepard passed from this earth to Heaven on June 19, 2020, at age 72. She was married to her Loving Husband of 56 years, Lloyd Shepard of Macomb. Family are Margie Annanders (mother) of Shawnee; brothers, Raymond Wade Annanders (Deceased) and Steve Annanders both of Macomb.

Sister, Marla Mitchell of Tecumseh; daughters Tamara Siler (Deceased) and Marniea Shepard of Macomb; grandchildren Colby Crawford and Megan Shepard of Macomb.

Rita loved fishing, gardening and wildflowers. Rita was a devout Christian and had a heart of gold. Rita loved everyone and they loved her. Rita left this world a better place and will be missed by all. A pending gathering will be at the home in Macomb.