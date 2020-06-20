Wilma Little, 93, of Shawnee, died June 17

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Wilma Little, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, several siblings, her loving husband, David, a daughter, Debra, and a grandson, Jarrot.

She is survived by sons Bryan and wife Susan Little, Mike and wife Connie Little of Shawnee, grandchildren, Josh Little of Shawnee, Summer Little of Oklahoma City, Grant Little of Oklahoma City, Matt Little of Dallas, Texas, and great-granddaughter Parker Little.

Wilma was born in Arkansas to Auther P. Bryan and Maude Mae Bryan on Feb. 27, 1927. Wilma moved with her family to Wetumka, Oklahoma, as a young child. She would grow up attending and later graduating from Wetumka High School. Her father was a well-known preacher and through this is how she would meet the love of her life. In 1948 Wilma Fae and David Little would marry and eventually move to Shawnee where they would make their home, raise their family and build a successful business.

Wilma was a woman blessed with a multitude of gifts. She was a talented singer and was a member of Calvary Temple Trio. Her musical talents also consisted of being a beautiful pianist and a professional accordion player.

Not only was she musically gifted but she was an award-winning cook and baker. She absolutely loved cooking and spending time with family and friends. Their favorite pastime was visiting their lake house in Eufaula, Oklahoma. They also spent many years traveling the world where Wilma would catch bigger fish than most of the men.

Wilma and David have been faithful church goers all their lives. Most recently they attended First Baptist Church, Shawnee, where they enjoyed the fellowship and friends made.

Wilma lived a long, full life and those that knew her know how strong and resilient she was. Her wit and sense of humor caused countless hours of laughs and she will be greatly missed by us all. Wilma and David lived a beautiful God-led life, (with 67 years of marriage) that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Walker Funeral Service Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.