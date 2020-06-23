The Shawnee News-Star

Freddie J Haynes was born May 1927 in Iuka, Mississippi, to Fred W. and Dolly Haynes. He was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 18, 2020. Freddie would be the first to admit he was not perfect but his entire life was a testimony to God’s saving grace. His life was centered on God, family and country.

He married the love of his life, Betty, after meeting on a blind date. They were married for over 67 years. Together they had four beautiful daughters.

He served as a deacon of First Baptist Church Harrah. He was a member of Rock Baptist Church, Shawnee for over 30 years. After moving to Moore, they joined Bethel Baptist Church, Norman.

Freddie was an entrepreneur in the construction industry. He was also an inventor, holding five U.S. Patents.

He enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served aboard five different ships, the primary of which was the USS Renville. A lifelong avid pilot, he earned his commercial pilot license at the age of 20. On his 82nd birthday he “shot” landings and takeoffs for four hours giving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren thrilling rides!

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dewey, JD and Bobby, and sisters Mary and Doris.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters: PJ Gossett and husband Dub of Shawnee, Rhonda Jones and husband Mark of Harrah, Teresa “TC” Winders and husband Ken of Choctaw, Kimberly Bauer and husband Tracy of Moore; grandchildren: Karla Tuttle (husband Ronnie), Jason Franklin (wife Melissa), Caseyna Jones, Tyler Jones (wife Roxie), Zac Chase (wife Megan), Patrick Chase (wife Amy), Kelly Curry (husband Chuck), Jamie Ersteniuk (husband Brandon), Karrie Allison, Bryan Burdick (wife Jessica), Brandon Burdick (Sandra); great-grandchildren: Everett (wife Paxton), Ian and Viviane Tuttle, Oliver Franklin, Ellorie, Jovie and Lincoln Jones, Kensley Chase, Emma and Maddy Chase, Clay, Gracie, Bre and Brooke Curry, Jaxon, Josie and Barrett Ersteniuk, Josh (Halie) Hitchcock, Abbi Allison, MaKayla, Brayleigh and Kyle Burdick, Emma French, Braydon and Syleena Burdick; great-great-grandson: Mikhael Hitchcock; brother, Curtis Haynes and (wife Ruth) of Utah; sister: Montez Parr and husband Tommy of Tennessee; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Haynes of Norman, Cora Haynes of Utah, brother-in-law: Roy Alexander, Mississippi and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Tribute Memorial Care, 708 24th Ave NW Suite 200, Norman.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1717 W Lindsey St, Norman.

Services are under the direction of Tribute Memorial Care. Given the current climate, the family respectfully encourages all visitors to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

