Kenneth D. Bowlan

Shawnee resident Kenneth Bowlan, 84, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Shawnee.

Kenneth was born July 24, 1935, the youngest of nine children born to H.C. and Vena Mae Bowlan. He was a 1953 graduate of Shawnee High School.

On Feb. 10, 1956, he married Jasmine Ann (Romberg). They had two children, Jena and Monty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Jasmine Ann Bowlan, five brothers, three sisters, and twin grandsons.

He is survived by his daughter Jena, son Monty and wife Mary; four grandchildren: Andrea Smith, Gerren Bowlan and wife Stephanie, Travis Burlison, and Shawna Maynard and husband Keith; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Due to his wishes, no memorial services will be planned.