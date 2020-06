The Shawnee News-Star

Teresa Jean Harper, age 64, passed away June 22, 2020, in Seminole.

Graveside services for Teresa will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 25, at Little Cemetery, north of Seminole. Tiffany Nagel-Monroe, pastor of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Shawnee, will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Abiding Grace Tabernacle, 116 W. Forrest Street, Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 301 N. Beard, Shawnee, Oklahoma or Breast Cancer Research.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.