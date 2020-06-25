The Shawnee News-Star

Beverly Ann Yarger Stone entered Heaven on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Duncan.

Beverly was born on March 21, 1933, in Seminole to Floyd Willard Yarger and Alberta Clark Yarger.

Beverly graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1950, having been voted Outstanding Girl by her classmates. She attended East Central State College, Ada. Beverly was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority at East Central. She was a member of Chapter G – P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a past President of Chapter G – P.E.O in 1997 and 1998. She was a member and ordained elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Sapulpa.

Beverly was happily married to Bill Stone on Oct. 1, 1955, in Sapulpa. They were married for 45 years. He predeceased her in 2001.

Beverly was a wonderful person, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had an incredible warmth and kindness toward family, friends and strangers alike. She will be missed greatly by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Beverly was extremely devoted to her family and is survived by her three children, daughter Susan and son-in-law Jesse Field of Shawnee, son Scott and daughter-in-law Merry of Duncan, and son Steven and daughter-in-law Sherida of Amarillo, Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren - Emily Ruth Hemphill (Michael) of Duncan, James Weston Stone (Rachel) of Oklahoma City, Jackson Thomas Stone (Kelsey) of Duncan, Courtney Elizabeth Field of Shawnee, Jesse Clark Field of Shawnee and Channing Rose Stone of Amarillo. Beverly’s great-grandchildren are Henry Scott Hemphill and Pierce Thomas Hemphill of Duncan.

A private family graveside service will be held with internment at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 the evening of Thursday, June 25, at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, Sapulpa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 111 S. Oak Street, Sapulpa, Oklahoma 74066.