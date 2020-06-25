The Shawnee News-Star

Orby Lee Butcher Jr. went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020.

He was born July 27, 1927, in Oklahoma City to Orby Lee Butcher Sr. and Leona (Mallone) Butcher.

Orby was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, reading, flying and tinkering with a ham radio.

Orby loved the Lord and served him faithfully. He and his wife Betty served as missionaries in Thailand for 20 years, where he served as a missionary physician.

He graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University and OU Medical School.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Dennis Friesen; sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and LuCreta Butcher, Michael and Rhonda Butcher, and Peter Butcher; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jeannelle Black; and numerous extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 69 years, Betty Butcher; and one brother, Johnnie Butcher.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, www.imb.org/give or Thai Country Trim c/o Cheryl Derbyshire, 5670 W. Harmont, Glendale AZ 85302.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Resthaven Memorial Park with Pastor Todd Fisher officiating. Those not able to attend the service can watch the service on Resthaven Funeral Home facebook page, https://m.facebook.com/ResthavenFuneralHomeAndMemorialPark/