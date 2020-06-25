The Shawnee News-Star

Roberta May Motley, 85, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 26, and continue through service time.

Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Cummings Cemetery in Maud under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

