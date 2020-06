The Shawnee News-Star

Larry Keith Gowder, of Shawnee, passed away June 24, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 29, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, at Resthaven Memorial Park.

