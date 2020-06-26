The Shawnee News-Star

Patricia Gail Harrell Jones, 80, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 4, 1939, to Terry and Thelma Sharp in Topeka, Kansas.

Patricia was a homemaker and caregiver her whole life. She was extremely proud of all her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; and brother, Terry Francis Sharp.

Survivors include one daughter, Elga and Max Walker of Bristow; three sons, Terry and Claudia Harrell of Huntsville, Alabama, Dean Harrell and fiancé Tina Davis of Shawnee, and Curtis and Shelly Harrell of Shawnee; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Roxy and Don Barwick of Franklin, Wisconsin; her beloved friend and caregiver, Vickie Rogers; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Celebration of life for friends and family will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Faith Community Church of God, 43005 E. MacArthur Street, Shawnee.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Tecumseh with Pastor James Eustace, Faith Community Church of God, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

