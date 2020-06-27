The Shawnee News-Star

Patricia Gail (Terrill) Jones, 80, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Tecumseh with Pastor James Eustace, Faith Community Church of God, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.