Darryl Mullen

Darryl “Kent” Mullen, 78, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 30.

Services will be 2 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tony Peak, Tecumseh First Baptist Church, and Greg Goss officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

