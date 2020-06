The Shawnee News-Star

Doris J. Cranford, 77, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Friday, June 26, 2020, in Prague.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, with the family gathering to meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Memorial services to honor Doris’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.