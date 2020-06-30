Phillip J. Brothers

The Shawnee News-Star

Phillip J. “Papa Bear” Brothers passed this life on June 26, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, at the age of 70 years 4 months 21 days.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at the Odell Farms, 17261 US Highway 177, Byars, just south of the Asher river bridge, with interment following at the Wanette Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com.

Phillip, “Papa Bear” was born Feb. 5, 1950, in Union City, Oklahoma, to Jay and Ruby May (Neely) Brothers.

He was raised and attended school in Union City.

He was inducted into the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 6, 1967, proudly serving his country. Phillip was honorably discharged and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Combat Action Ribbon and the Purple Heart Medal.

Phillip worked for General Motors, retiring to his home in Asher to farm and fish, after 25 years of service.

Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Ruby May Brothers; siblings, Rex Brothers of El Reno, Betty Mosher of Minco, Letha Shephard and husband, Floyd of Lindsay, Lena Fuller and husband, Chuck of Moore, Connie Tinsley of Bridge Creek.

Survivors include his wife, Melinda Brothers; son, Clint Brothers, and wife Ginger; daughter, Julie Shrout; grandchildren, Trey, Eric, and Joseph; sister, Malinda “Bea” Meyers; brother, Rick Brothers and wife, Diana of Union City. Phillip was blessed with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.

Viewing hours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30, at Wadley’s Funeral Home in Purcell.