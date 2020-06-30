The Shawnee News-Star

Wayne Delbert McGuire, age 77, passed away June 22, 2020, at his home in Shawnee.

He was born Sept. 9, 1942, in Barnes, Kansas, to Wayne Lloyd McGuire and Bernadean Lucille (Langloss) McGuire. After moving from Kansas with his parents, Wayne grew up in and around the Shawnee area.

He drove a semi-truck most of his life hauling heavy freight and heavy equipment. He worked for Weidmeyer Express in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, for 20-plus years. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing pool and shuffleboard. In Wisconsin, he had numerous friends he would tell about and he loved everyone of them. The barber shop (Sip and Snip) where he would get his hair cut while having a cold beer and he did not mind it at all. In the later years, he loved playing poker with his buddies until 10 p.m. (which was quitting time).

He married Sara Estrada on April 16, 2005, in Los Angeles, California.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Sara McGuire of Los Angeles, California, children; daughters; Stephanie Cleere of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Tammie Roberts and her husband Rod of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Eunis Thompson and husband Joe of Shawnee, Oklahoma, son; Craig McGuire and wife Shelley of Portland, Texas and stepdaughter; Toni Whiddon of Los Angeles, California, grandchildren; Kurtis Cleere and wife Secily, Rachel Ervin and husband Jon, Amanda McGuire and wife Nicole, Shanda Lopez and husband Chris, Monty Roberts and wife Jamie, Destiny Roberts, Kylee Thompson, Kamee Thompson, Koree Thompson, Michael McLeod and Jazzmine Reyes, great-grandchildren; Awbrey and Awstyn Cleere, Vaughn Ervin, Kinzlee and Slater Kruz Lopez, Nolan, Kamden and Jonesy Roberts and soon to be Levi McGuire, siblings; Glenna Parker of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Nelson McGuire and wife Mary of Shawnee, Oklahoma, nieces and nephews; Chris Bryant, Jamie Bryant and Olivia Anson, Jennifer Ruble and Bruce and children Zack and Alex, Wayne McGuire and Kristie and children Kye, Kelsey and Kacey, Victoria Sealy-Gillen and child Raven, Rhonda Shelton and child Dustin, Shelly Shelton and child Nicholas and Dace Shelton, cousins; Donna McGuire and Mickie Vossler from Port O’Conner, Texas, numerous extended family members and close friends; Jeff Yeager, Rod and Annie Weidmeyer of Wisconsin and a host of other special friends in Wisconsin and Ray Smith and Larry Gilmore of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Wayne and Bernadean McGuire, his children’s mother; Rita Fern McGuire Greening, brother; Dennis McGuire, brother-in-laws; Melvin Shelton (poker buddy) and Leland Shelton, grandparents; Fred and Eva Langloss and Uncle Delbert Langloss.

A memorial service for Wayne will be held at noon, July 2, at Cross Cut Cowboy Church in Byng, Oklahoma with Dan McGehee officiating.

In lieu of flowers please donate to American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Loving Care in Home Health Services of Shawnee or any nonprofit organization of your choice.