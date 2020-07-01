The Shawnee News-Star

Charity Jean Bussey passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 25, 2020, at the age of 41.

She was born on March 14, 1979, in Oklahoma City to Tommy Ray and Cathy Jean (Crisp) Lindsay.

Charity was raised in Meeker and was a 1997 graduate of Meeker High School. Following high school, Charity attended Gordon Cooper Technology Center, where she studied nursing. Following school, Charity became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). As an LPN, Charity worked in home health, last working for Physicians at Home. She was a dedicated nurse and loved caring for others. She always put others before herself and truly had the heart of a nurse. Even after learning of her illness, she continued to nurse until she could no longer do it.

Charity married Jeff Bussey in 2018. The two had known each other for many years, as their children had grown up together. In 2015, the two started dating each other. Both were going through difficult times and their relationship pulled them through to better days. Charity had four children, and Jeff has four children and six grandchildren. Charity loved them all. She always put her children and grandchildren first. She was a loving woman, beautiful inside and out. She was a great daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and nurse and will be greatly missed.

Charity was preceded in death by her grandparents, Troy and Anna Henshall.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Bussey; parents, Tommy Ray and Cathy Jean Lindsay; children, Nick King and his wife Tori, Gavin King, Abby King, Caleb King, David Bussey and his wife Maleah, Carley Bussey, Caleb Bussey and Annie Bussey; six grandchildren; brother, Jay Lindsay and his wife Latasha; sisters, Amy Bloomer and her husband Terrel, Ashley Devereaux and her husband Chad; uncles, Jerry Crisp and David Henshall and his wife Melissa; cousin, Jamie Montchery and many loving friends and family.

A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, at First Baptist Church, Prague, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Clint Dawkins officiating.

The family will accept visitors at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague on Tuesday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.