Maria Sedeana Tilley-Isenhower, 42, passed away June 27, 2020, at home in Macomb.

Maria was born March 28, 1978, to Alan Neal Tilley and Loretta J (Bristow) Tilley.

She graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1996 and achieved her bachelor's degree, and was working toward her master's, all while working full time and being a wonderful wife, mother, daughter and sister.

Maria married Jerald Dawayne Isenhower, the love of her life, May 11, 2002, and they were blessed with their son, Blake Alan Isenhower, on Oct. 12, 2003.

Maria worked for Ronald Elrod Attorney-at-Law, and later worked at OBU before going to work for Shawnee public school, where she became director of child nutrition.

Maria was preceded in death by her father, Alan Neal Tilley; paternal grandparents, J.B. Tilley and Dona (McElfresh) Tilley; her uncle, Gene Bristow; and father-in-law, Roland Isenhower.

She is survived by her husband, Jerald Dawayne Isenhower; her son, Blake Alan Isenhower of the home; mother, Loretta Tilley-Beck, and step-father, Cameron Beck; sister, Melissa and Josh Gillham; brother, Morgan Beck; step-brother, Tyler Beck; grandmother, Bertha Anderson; mother-in-law, Toni Isenhower; sister-in-law, Charlotte and Chip Smith; uncles: Glen and Mandy Tilley, Bobby and Christy Bristow, Buddy and Diane Anderson; aunts: Malinda and Mark Rikel, Jeanne and David Schumacher, Deana and Charles Swantek, Brenda and Kevin Marsh; niece, Jadelan Cartwright; nephew, Logan Cartwright; and numerous cousins and friends.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, at 1001 N. Kennedy, Shawnee.

Flowers and donations can be delivered to Shawnee Board of Education, south entrance, 326 N. Union Avenue, Shawnee, OK 74801.