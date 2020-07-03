The Shawnee News-Star

Barbara Gillaspy (Lott) of Wichita Falls passed away on June 14, 2020.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Quality Inn, 4900 N. Harrison Street, Shawnee. We welcome all friends and family to join us in celebrating the life of this amazing woman.

Barbara was born on Sept. 19, 1961, in Shawnee to Barbara Moore and Billy Ray Lott.

She was a fierce protector of her family and friends and was always there when they needed her. Barbara truly had a heart of gold, and she will be loved and missed forever.

Barbara is preceded in death by daughter Erica Arnold, father Billy Ray Lott, grandmother Nannie Rodgers - Washington and grandfather (Dede) Johny Rice.

Barbara was survived by her son Johnny Arnold, step daughter Latisha Arnold, grandchildren Colby, Caydin, Gabby, Raylee and mother Barbara Moore. Barbara also has many beloved friends who she loved as family Daniel Burnes, Bill Gillaspy and Shirley Arnold and so many more.

