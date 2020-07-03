Kathryn Ann Hallam

The Shawnee News-Star

Kathryn Ann (Negahnquet) Hallam, 73, of Tulsa, has left this part of her journey and gone on the next on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Tulsa.

Her life here on earth COULD be reduced to an efficient set of statistics but that has never been Katheryn’s way. She has lived and questioned in her own way and reached her own conclusions which, in the end, is all ANY of us can do!

Her mother, Lyda Mae (Stark) Negahnquet introduced her into this world on Sept. 8, 1946, and together with Joseph A. Negahnquet provided a safe and loving environment for her to grow up in along with Jo Nell, Theresa, Stephen, William, Rebecca, Tommy and Susan.

She grew up and took her place, if sometimes reluctantly, in this society where she raised her own family, Michael and Anthony Hallam. She lived in Oklahoma, Maryland, New York and Washington D.C. and in 1995 returned to Oklahoma.

Kathryn was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed art work, movies, was a superb pool player and loved going to Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony William Hallam; her parents, Joseph and Lyda Mae Negahnquet; and brother, William Joseph Negahnquet.

Kathryn leaves behind the following to grieve her loss and to keep her memory alive in their hearts; her son, Michael John Hallam of Oklahoma City; four sisters, Jo Nell Negahnquet of Waco, Texas, Theresa and William Neal of Show Low, Arizona, Lyda and Dorwin Stinnett of Tulsa, and Susan and Ron Panter of Carson, California; two brothers, Stephen and Claudia Negahnquet of King George, Virginia, and Thomas and Shirley Negahnquet of Midwest City; and other loving extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 6, at Cooper Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, July 6, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Konawa, Oklahoma with Father Joseph Reddy Duggempudi, Sacred Heart, officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.